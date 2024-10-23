Police appeal after children’s bikes stolen from cycling club in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a local cycling club had all their bikes stolen from near to Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

The bikes were stolen from cycling club Cog Set recently and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “The bikes are used by children and young people in the club and are crucial in giving them the opportunity to ride there.

“Fortunately some of the bikes have been found nearby so please keep your eyes peeled for others if you frequent that area.”

If anyone has any information which may help with the investigation please ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting crime reference 04/175430/24.