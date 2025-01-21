Police appeal after cash stolen during burglary in North Yorkshire market town
Police are appealing for information after a shop was broken into in a North Yorkshire market town.
Police said that at around 11pm on Sunday, (January 19) two men have broken in to the Co-op in Settle and stolen a large quantity of cash.
A police spokesman said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see, or hear, anything that may assist our investigation?
"If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Ref: 12250011438.”