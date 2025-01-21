Police appeal after cash stolen during burglary in North Yorkshire market town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a shop was broken into in a North Yorkshire market town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that at around 11pm on Sunday, (January 19) two men have broken in to the Co-op in Settle and stolen a large quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see, or hear, anything that may assist our investigation?

"If so, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Ref: 12250011438.”