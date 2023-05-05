Police appeal after caravan stolen from village near Carnforth
Police are investigating the theft of a caravan which was taken from Milnthorpe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST
The Abbey 2003 white caravan was stolen from near Crooklands Garage between Tuesday May 2 and Thursday 4 May.
Cumbria Police have released this image of the caravan to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information relating to the incident can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 199 of May 3 2023.
Alternatively, you can call police on 101 if you think you can help.