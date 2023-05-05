News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
Less than a minute ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Police appeal after caravan stolen from village near Carnforth

Police are investigating the theft of a caravan which was taken from Milnthorpe.

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST

The Abbey 2003 white caravan was stolen from near Crooklands Garage between Tuesday May 2 and Thursday 4 May.

Cumbria Police have released this image of the caravan to assist with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information relating to the incident can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 199 of May 3 2023.

This image of the caravan has been released to assist the investigation.This image of the caravan has been released to assist the investigation.
This image of the caravan has been released to assist the investigation.
Most Popular

Alternatively, you can call police on 101 if you think you can help.