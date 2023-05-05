The Abbey 2003 white caravan was stolen from near Crooklands Garage between Tuesday May 2 and Thursday 4 May.

Cumbria Police have released this image of the caravan to assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 199 of May 3 2023.

