Police appeal after car stolen in Morecambe burglary

Police appeal after car stolen in burglary in Morecambe.

Police are appealing for information and footage, following a report of a burglary in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary was reported on Twemlow Parade, and is thought to have occurred overnight between Tuesday July 8 and Wednesday July 9.

It is reported that a grey Ford Kuga was taken from the address.

Police are appealing for information and footage that could assist their enquiries, or help find the vehicle, which has the registration GJ16 JEJ.

Call 101 quoting log 0205 of July 9 2025.