Police appeal after car stolen in Morecambe burglary
Police are appealing for information and footage, following a report of a burglary in Morecambe.
The burglary was reported on Twemlow Parade, and is thought to have occurred overnight between Tuesday July 8 and Wednesday July 9.
It is reported that a grey Ford Kuga was taken from the address.
Police are appealing for information and footage that could assist their enquiries, or help find the vehicle, which has the registration GJ16 JEJ.
Call 101 quoting log 0205 of July 9 2025.