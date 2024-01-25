Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Vauxhall Corsa in blue, registration OW19 BCY was stolen between 11pm and 11.45pm on January 23 from an address around the Regent Park area of Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “Please could we ask you to keep an eye out for this vehicle and if any sightings are made contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting Log LC-20240124-0314 “or email [email protected].