Police appeal after car stolen during Garstang burglary

Police appeal after car is stolen during a burglary in Garstang.

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen during a burglary in Garstang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to reports of a burglary on Mather Avenue, Garstang at around midnight on Sunday (May 4).

A white Ford Fiesta five door was stolen with the reg plate WN19 HJX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing try and locate the vehicle.

If you witnessed this incident, see this car, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, or have any information please call 101 quoting log 299 of May 4.