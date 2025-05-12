Police appeal after car stolen during Garstang burglary
Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen during a burglary in Garstang.
Police said they were called to reports of a burglary on Mather Avenue, Garstang at around midnight on Sunday (May 4).
A white Ford Fiesta five door was stolen with the reg plate WN19 HJX.
An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing try and locate the vehicle.
If you witnessed this incident, see this car, have any CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, or have any information please call 101 quoting log 299 of May 4.