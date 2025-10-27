Police appeal after bus passengers injured in collision near Carnforth

Police appeal for information after collision near Carnforth.

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Carnforth.

Emergency services were called to the B6384 Burton Road in Holme, between the junctions of North Road and Brookfield Close.

The collision involved one vehicle, a double decker bus that collided with a stone wall and tree.

Two passengers onboard the bus, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The collision was on the morning of Monday October 20 at approximately 11.55am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist the investigation is urged to contact the police.

You can report online at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 86 of October 20 2025. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ and report online.

In an emergency always dial 999.