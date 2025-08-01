Police appeal after burglary at Morecambe bar
Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a bar in Morecambe.
Police said; “We were called at 4.28am today ( August 1) to a bar premises on Euston Road, Morecambe, to a report of a burglary.
“Officers attended and found that entry had been gained to the building by smashing a window.
“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0179 of August 1.”
Shore Thing bar in Morecambe have posted a video of what they say is the incident on Facebook and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.