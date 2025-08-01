Police appeal after burglary at Morecambe bar

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
Burglars smashed a window at a bar in Morecambe to gain entry into the property.
Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a bar in Morecambe.

Police said; “We were called at 4.28am today ( August 1) to a bar premises on Euston Road, Morecambe, to a report of a burglary.

“Officers attended and found that entry had been gained to the building by smashing a window.

“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0179 of August 1.”

Shore Thing bar in Morecambe have posted a video of what they say is the incident on Facebook and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

