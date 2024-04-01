Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Victoria Street at 8.15pm on March 30 following reports a firearm had been discharged.

Police quickly attended the scene and it was established that the weapon was blank firing.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate that those who heard and saw this item would have been caused distress.

A police cordon in Morecambe town centre after a gun was fired.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and work is ongoing to identify and arrest the offender.”

The suspect is described as being 5ft 9, in his late teens and wearing a dark tracksuit and a face covering.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage which covers the town centre between 7.45pm and 9pm to check and see if they have captured anyone matching that description.

They are also keen to speak to a taxi driver who was in the area at the time and saw the suspect step out in front of his vehicle.

A scene was put in place whilst an initial investigation and search of the area was carried out, but has since been stood down.

DI Adie Knowles, of Lancaster CID, said “I would like to reassure the public that no persons have come to any harm during this incident and we believe that there is no wider threat to the public.

“We have established that the weapon discharged blanks and we are progressing our enquiries to identify the suspect involved.

“There will be an increased uniform presence in the area while we progress those enquiries.

“If you have witnessed the incident or have any information or footage which covers the area of Victoria Street and Market Street then please give us a ring on 101 and quote log 1264 of March 30 2024.