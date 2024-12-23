Police appeal after arson attack on garage in Heysham
Police are appealing for information after arson damage to a garage at a house in Heysham.
Emergency services were called to a fire at the property on Warton Avenue at 9pm on Saturday (December 21).
The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is underway.
Fortunately, no one was injured but the fire caused extensive damage to the garage.
Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9pm or just before or who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
Contact 101 and quote log 1204 of December 21 or email [email protected].
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.