Police appeal after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in market town near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are aware that over the course of the weekend a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage have occurred in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Police said this included eggs being thrown at cars, homes and other private property and rubbish bins being emptied on to private vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “Nobody should have to take time out of their day to rectify the nuisance behaviour of others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would encourage anyone affected to contact us directly, as opposed to anecdotal reporting on local forums or Facebook community pages.

Police appeal after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Kirkby Lonsdale.Police appeal after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Kirkby Lonsdale.
Police appeal after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Kirkby Lonsdale.

"It is important that we are able to accurately account for properties, vehicles or individuals who have been targeted and this is only realistic where reports are made to us, directly.

“Work is ongoing to identify those involved and hold them to account.”

If you have been subject to such behaviour please let police know by email or calling 101.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice