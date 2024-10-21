Police appeal after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in market town near Lancaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police said this included eggs being thrown at cars, homes and other private property and rubbish bins being emptied on to private vehicles.
A police spokesman said: “Nobody should have to take time out of their day to rectify the nuisance behaviour of others.
“We would encourage anyone affected to contact us directly, as opposed to anecdotal reporting on local forums or Facebook community pages.
"It is important that we are able to accurately account for properties, vehicles or individuals who have been targeted and this is only realistic where reports are made to us, directly.
“Work is ongoing to identify those involved and hold them to account.”
If you have been subject to such behaviour please let police know by email or calling 101.