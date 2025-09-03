Police appeal after 55-year-old man dies in collision near Bentham

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after fatal collision near Bentham.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A65 between Austwick and Clapham.

It happened on the A65 by the Clapham bypass at around 11.30am on Tuesday September 2.

It involved a white HGV driven by a 41-year-old man, and a grey Mini car driven by a 55-year-old man.

The collision scene remained closed with diversions in place until around 9pm.

Sadly, the driver of the Mini died at the scene.

Police are supporting his family while the investigation continues.

If you witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle at around the time of the incident, and you haven't already been in touch with police, please get in contact without delay.

If you can help in any way, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Geri Tunney.

Please quote reference number 12250165809 when providing details.