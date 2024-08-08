Police and trading standards join forces to crack down on underage vape selling in Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and trading standards conducted a number of test purchase operations to buy vapes for under 18s in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

This was on Wednesday, August 8.

A number of premises have been identified as selling vapes to children under the age of 18 and subsequent enforcement by trading standards will follow.

It's important for young people to know the facts about vaping so they can make an informed choice. Young people can find out more at https://www.talktofrank.com/drug/vapes

Parents, carers and anyone working with children can make sure young people understand the health facts about vaping and know about vaping and the law.

Facts to tell young people about vaping:

*Vaping is a way for adults to stop smoking – not something for non-smokers, especially children and young people to try.

*Vaping is substantially less harmful than smoking but that does not mean it is harmless.

*Vaping exposes users to some toxins, and we do not yet know what the risks might be in the longer term.

*Most vapes contain nicotine, which is an addictive substance that can be hard to stop using once you have started.

*Nicotine is more risky for young people than for adults, as evidence suggests the developing brain is more sensitive to its addictive effects.

*In the UK, it is against the law to sell nicotine vaping products to under-18s or for adults to buy them on their behalf.

“Some disposable vapes on sale are illegal and do not meet UK safety regulations. They can contain high levels of harmful substances.