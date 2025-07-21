Police and Environment Agency patrolling poaching hotspots along Lancaster’s River Lune

Police and the Environment Agency have been patrolling poaching hotspots in the Lune Valley.

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice posted on X: “Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre RTF have been working in partnership with the Environment Agency to patrol poaching hotspots in the Lune Valley.

"If you have any information about poaching on our river systems please contact us at [email protected] or via 101.”

In an emergency always dial 999.

To report crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.