Podcasts created exploring past, present and future of iconic Morecambe theatre
Featuring interviews with volunteers, performers, trustees and some of the tradespeople helping to restore and rejuvenate this iconic venue.
Recorded in and around the Winter Gardens, the podcasts showcase a soundscape made with field recordings of the building and its surroundings.
Narrated by long time Winter Gardens volunteer Jan Downie and produced by Kitty Turner.
There is an additional voiceover recording and script by Nigel Thompson.
Episode 1 - 'Who keeps the lights on?' - In this episode you can hear from the team of volunteers, past and present, running, maintaining and helping to restore Morecambe's iconic Winter Gardens.
Episode 2 - 'Brick by brick' - A deep dive into the rich history and architecture of the building, and the talented craftspeople breathing life back into the Winter Gardens.
There are four episodes altogether.
Visit https://morecambewintergardens.com/podcasts/ to listen to the podcasts.