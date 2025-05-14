Plot of land in Morecambe’s West End ripe for development ahead of proposed Eden Project up for auction

The land at the rear of Marine Road West and Albert Road, Morecambe, has a guide price of £33,500.

The listing on Rightmove says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase this generous plot of land only a stones throw from the promenade with its stunning views across the bay.

"Add to that a very short walk to where the proposed development of Eden Project Morecambe will take place.”

The land is to be sold by The Auction Group via online auction on May 28 at 3.45pm.

Visit https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/search/property/la4-4hb?view=1 to view the auctioneer details and for more information.

Contact The Auction Group, tel: 0330 094 7930, email [email protected].

