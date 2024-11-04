A cry for helping hands has gone out from the Friends of Lancaster City Museum.

An appeal is being made for new members to join the executive committee.

The Friends support the museum in Market Square, Lancaster in many different ways, including helping to fund new acquisitions - recently a medieval ring - and putting on regular interesting talks.

They helped organise centenary celebrations last year, commemorating the opening of the museum in 1923, and provided the colourful planters underneath the building’s portico.

On Tuesday December 17 the Friends will host a visit to the museum, including the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum, by HRH The Duke of Gloucester, Patron of the British Association of Friends of Museums.

Two days before, on Sunday December 15, the Friends welcome two choirs singing Christmas music, The Gladly Solemn Sound and Bay Singers.

Free parking will be available on specified city council car parks.

Posts needing to be filled include secretary, newsletter editor and publicity officer.

Chairman Dr Christopher Tinmouth believes the Friends are a vibrant and promising group – a big incentive for people to take part in as members and committee members.

Everyone, including those interested in joining the Friends and its committee, are welcome to attend the next talk in the museum’s education room on Saturday, November 30 at 2pm,

followed by the annual meeting. Entrance will be via New Street.

The talk is being given by Andrew White, former Curator of the City Museum and honorary member of the Friends, about the Lancaster and Preston Junction Railway 1836-49 during Victorian times. His booklet will be available to buy.

Membership forms to join the Friends can be obtained from Barrie Bell, treasurer, who can be contacted by email on [email protected] or via The Friends of Lancaster City Museum,

Market Square, Lancaster, LA1 1HT, tel 01524 64637.