Play park in village near Lancaster gets thumbs up from kids after £48.5k revamp

Children in Milnthorpe are enjoying their new-look play park after it underwent a £48,500 revamp.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

The play area at Owlet Ash has been remodelled in a project led by Westmorland and Furness Council, following consultation with the local residents' association and children to see what they would like.

Locality Team Leader Polly Straker headed up the scheme and worked hard with supplier Proludic and South Lakes Housing to create a vibrant neighbourhood playground for one to 14-year-olds.

The total cost was £48,500, with £35,000 coming from the former South Lakeland District Council's Capital Play Fund, £3,000 from South Lakes Housing, £10,000 from the Walney Wind Farm Community Fund and £500 from the locality budget of South Lakeland District Councillor Pete McSweeney.

Youngsters rushing to try out the new play equipment in Owlet Ash playpark in Milnthorpe.Youngsters rushing to try out the new play equipment in Owlet Ash playpark in Milnthorpe.
Coun Dyan Jones, Cabinet Member for Customer and Waste Services, said: “Parks and open spaces really do contribute to the excellent quality of life in Westmorland and Furness and it’s always great to see communities in action – playgrounds like this are simply brilliant.”

