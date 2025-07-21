Plans unveiled for antiques shop and auction house in Morecambe

Plans have been revealed to turn a former Sea Cadets building into an antiques shop and auction house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Drinkall for Antiques and Auctions Ltd, Dolphinholme, has applied for a change of use of the Morecambe and Heysham Sea Cadets building, Pedder Street, Morecambe to the sale of antiques, storage of antiques and a monthly antiques sale which will be in the building and online.

The site is currently used as the headquarters of Morecambe Sea Cadets who are moving out of the property to a new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said in a planning document: “Antiques and Auctions Ltd are a business selling online and via a saleroom setting all manner of goods and collectibles. These are sourced from local house clearances and/or brought into the saleroom directly by members of the public.

The former Sea Cadets building on Pedder Street in Morecambe.

"The business has been successfully trading for over 12 months which demonstrates a need for a local auction house. The nearest auction house is some 25 miles away near Kendal.

"Historically there has been an auction house in Morecambe but this closed over 30 years ago.

“Pedder Street has a wide-range and variety of shops and services, and the change of use can only have a beneficial effect upon the street and indeed will, it is hoped, add to its vibrancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are very few traditional trading streets left in Morecambe and Pedder Street is one of them.

The interior of the former Sea Cadets building on Pedder Street in Morecambe.

"The change of use will give a new life to the building in a retail capacity adding to the footfall on Pedder Street and the symbiotic relationship with neighbouring retail businesses.

“The proposed opening hours – 10am to 4pm weekdays, 10am-12pm Saturdays fall within the opening hours of other businesses in Pedder Street.

“The online presence of Antiques and Auctions makes it clear that Morecambe can be visited and hopefully customers to the auction will benefit from the facilities that the businesses in the town provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heritage statement in the planning documents said the property on Pedder Street is a small stone-built chapel built in 1855.

It said: “The chapel seems to have been an early victim of declining church services.

"It is not known how it came into the possession of the local authority prior to 1949. The property has been held by various Trustees until the sale this year.

"The Trustees have cited rising heating and maintenance costs as their reasons for vacating the building.

"It is understood they are relocating to a local school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed change of use will not impact upon the property. No alterations are proposed to the gable of the building which will remain unaltered by the change of use.

“The wording ‘Sea Cadets’ prominent in the photograph will be replaced by the company’s logo ‘Antiques and Auctions’ using the same location as the Sea Cadets signage.

"The company colours are black and white and any external decorating, e.g. painting of gutters woodwork etc will be black and white.

"Given that there will be no alterations the heritage asset will not be affected by the change of use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the plan reference number 25/00709/CU at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions

*In June, Antiques and Auctions opened at 2 White Lund Avenue, Morecambe, LA3 3ED. The auction house has monthly auctions online and at White Lund Avenue.