Plans unveiled for 158-space car park in Lancaster’s Canal Quarter

Plans have been submitted for a temporary change of use of vacant land in Lancaster’s Canal Quarter to a car park.

Applicant Lanmara Developments Ltd of Manchester want to temporarily change the use of vacant land to the east and west of Brewery Lane in Lancaster to a car park with associated works.

In planning documents it said: “Marco Living and Axis-RE have acquired Lanmara Developments Limited (“Lanmara”) that owns the land subject to this application with the intention of bringing forward a comprehensive mixed-use masterplan to finally realise the potential of this key site within the Canal Quarter in line with the broad principles of the adopted Canal Quarter Strategic Regeneration Framework and previous Indicative Masterplan.

“Two applications for demolition have recently been submitted to Lancaster City Council in advance of proposals for a comprehensive future masterplan in order to address urgent health and safety concerns associated with a number of dangerous structures on the site, as well as to create the potential for meanwhile uses in the interim.

The proposed site plan for a car park on land to the west and east of Brewery Lane in Lancaster. Photo: Planning documents.

“After decades of abandonment, the current buildings on the site have fallen into a severely dilapidated condition.

“Their structural integrity has been significantly compromised, with a number of dangerous defects identified.

“The vacant nature of the site has also led to ongoing security concerns, including frequent unauthorised access and break-ins, which have contributed to incidents of anti-social behaviour impacting the surrounding community.

“These issues further underline the need for prompt demolition to remove the danger to the public and prevent further deterioration and prompted the initial demolition applications.

“Following the demolition works, this full planning application seeks permission for the temporary change of use of the (then) cleared sites to create a surface car park for a two year period.

“This interim use will ensure the land remains safe, secure, and active while Lanmara develops and consults on its comprehensive masterplan proposals.”

The planning documents also said: “The temporary car park will provide 158 spaces, helping to offset the loss at Nelson Street Car Park and support city centre vitality, local businesses, residents, and visitors during the transitional period.

“This use avoids the risks of vacant land, reduces potential anti-social behaviour, and ensures the site contributes positively to Lancaster ahead of full redevelopment.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00973/FUL at https://planning.lancaster.gov.uk/online-applications/