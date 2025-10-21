Plans to transform eyesore Morecambe alley given thumbs up

A planning application to transform an eyesore alley into a food court has been given the green light.

Johnny's Entertainments Ltd had applied to the council to demolish the dilapidated arcade between the former Hitchens and B&M stores and relocate two food trucks and site an additional truck.

The application was permitted and a decision was issued earlier this year.

The development must be started not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date of the permission.

The eyesore alley between the former Woolworths and former Hitchins buildings is set to be transformed. Photo: Michelle Blade.

Fencing has been erected at each end of the arcade in preparation for the work to start.

Johnny’s Entertainments Ltd own Pleasureland Amusements, Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Vista Italian Kitchen and Soul Bowl Bowling Alley, the former Woolworths building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchins building.

The alleyway between the two buildings has long been an eyesore in the town, with people referring to it as ‘pigeon’ alley and it being dirty and smelly.

The design and access statement for the planning application said: “The arcade building is in a disused state, and in poor condition with the roof structure remaining. The roof cladding has previously been removed.

“The building is sandwiched between two Art Deco buildings, popular in British coastal resorts of the 1930s and ‘40s – the former B&M (originally the Woolworths) building and former Hitchens (originally Littlewoods) building.

"The arcade is an eyesore on the surrounding buildings and area and is prone to vandalism.

“Once demolished, the food trucks will be relocated to the front section of the arcade facing on to Marine Road West, with one additional truck.

"Fencing is to be installed to secure the non-accessible areas.

“The impact of demolishing the disused arcade will remove an eyesore that negatively impacts the two significant unlisted buildings of note, as identified in the Conservation area appraisal, and restore them as an asset to Morecambe’s main coastal thoroughfare.

“The removal of the arcade will create a brighter, open aspect towards the two adjacent buildings, and relocation of the existing food trucks and the addition of another will enable the former Hitchens building, which is currently obscured to engage positively in its local context and bring back to life an unused area.

“Overall, the proposal will contribute to Morecambe’s rich history as a coastal town with attractive leisure, food and drink, and retail spaces along the main promenade.”

A spokesman for Johnny’s Entertainments Ltd said: “The proposal includes the safe removal of several existing structures and a wider clean-up and investigation of the area, with a view to transforming it into a welcoming public space designed in the style of a contemporary food courtyard.

“Longer term, we’re exploring a range of exciting opportunities for the site. Morecambe is on the cusp of real change, with developments such as the Eden Project offering fresh potential.

"As with many other local businesses, we’re watching these developments closely before making any final decisions, to ensure our plans align with and support the broader regeneration efforts.

“In the meantime, our focus is on working positively with the council to get these initial improvements underway and to create something of value for the local community and visitors alike."

View the planning application reference number 25/00489/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning