Plans to extend Morecambe Winter Gardens will allow 600 extra seats and include a lift

Plans have been revealed at Morecambe Winter Gardens to build a new extension which will provide new toilet facilities and a lift.

There are also plans to reinstate the seating back to the circle (first floor), installing a platform lift from the lower to upper circle level and the inclusion of six accessible seating areas within the circle.

This will increase the venue’s capacity from 970 to 1,600 (with the stalls standing).

Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust has submitted a planning application for the relevant demolition of a former substation, erection of a part two/part three storey side extension, installation of replacement of windows, doors and stage door to rear elevation and widening of existing opening and installation of a new door to side elevation.

Proposed south/rear elevation of the Winter Gardens, with the new-build extension.

In the application form Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust described details of the proposed development or works as:

-Proposal to build a new-build extension along the east elevation of the existing building to provide WC facilities and an evacuation lift.

-Demolition of the former substation to rear elevation of the building.

An artists impression of how the Winter Gardens would look from the junction between Bath Street and Northumberland Street.

A new floor finish is to also be installed in this area.

-Repairs to stage floor, grid and stairs on either side of the auditorium following structural investigation.

-Refurbishment of the stairs on either side of the auditorium, with ceiling refurbishment and new floor finishes.

New walls and ceilings are installed to allow stairs to operate as fire escape stairs, with a 30-minute fire rating.

-Fire exit along the east elevation of the building to be widened.

-Fire doors to be replaced on the rear elevation.

-Existing windows on the rear elevation are proposed to be replaced with new slimline double-glazed units, to match existing in terms of size and profiles of timber frame and beading, etc.

-Electrical and fire alarm systems to be rationalised and overhauled.

The proposal includes demolishing two unused outbuildings at the rear of the building.

The new extension will replace current temporary WC facilities, providing the necessary toilets to accommodate much larger events.

On the south eastern corner of the new extension, there will be a ‘wrap-around’ public art feature, the exact design of which is to be agreed with a local artist.

A Heritage statement conclusion said: "Overall, the proposed development for Morecambe Winter Gardens will have a major beneficial impact on both the Grade II* asset itself and the Morecambe Conservation Area. The works will result in no harm to the significance and/or special interest of both.

“The carefully considered restoration and enhancement works, including structural repairs, reinstatement of historic features, and the introduction of modern facilities, will ensure the long-term preservation and operational viability of the Winter Gardens.

"This will not only safeguard the building’s historic and architectural significance but also improve accessibility and safety for a broader range of users.

“The addition of high-quality modern design elements, such as the new extension and public art feature, will enhance the conservation area by transforming an otherwise unattractive streetscape into one of higher visual quality and interest.

"Indirect benefits include promoting public engagement with the town’s cultural history and contribution to the cost-effective management of one of the conservation area’s key heritage assets.

“Overall, the scheme achieves a balanced approach, providing significant public benefits while maintaining the integrity and special interest of the asset and the conservation area.”

No decision has been reached on the two planning applications for Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The planning application number 24/00844/FUL and the listed building application number 24/00845/LB can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning