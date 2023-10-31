Plans to close Lancaster and Morecambe rail ticket offices scrapped as government does U-turn

Lancaster rail station ticket office will remain open, in an announcement made today by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe rail station ticket office will also remain open, after it was announced that the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals to shut ticket offices across the country.

Lancaster’s Labour MP Cat Smith had collected over 1200 signatures against the closure, and has welcomed the announcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Cat Smith said: “I am delighted that such a huge number of residents responded to my petition and that we’ve been able to save the ticket office.

Lancaster Railway Station ticket office will remain open.

“It is clear from the hundreds of stories people have shared with me that the ticket office has immense value to our community, particularly for those with additional accessibility needs.

“This was a rushed consultation pushed through by the Government, with a senseless plan from Avanti to cut costs and in turn, worsen passenger safety, security, accessibility, and services.

“It’s right that this closure has been rejected in the face of an overwhelming opposition from local residents who rely on the ticket office every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July the Government asked train companies to set out proposals on ticket office closures across the country, which included proposals by Avanti to close Lancaster train station’s ticket office.

The ticket office at Morecambe train station will remain open.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We have engaged with accessibility groups throughout this process and listened carefully to passengers as well as my colleagues in Parliament.

"The proposals that have resulted from this process do not meet the high thresholds set by Ministers, and so the Government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

“We now expect train operators to withdraw these proposals. We do not expect any proposals to be referred to the Secretary of State for a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aiming to consult on a draft National Rail Accessibility Strategy next year.”

Initially this was a 28-day consultation, but following a huge public backlash and concerns raised over the obligations under Section 29 of the Railways Act 2005 and threats of legal action by Andy Burnham, Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, the consultation was extended until September 1.

Rail Union TSSA general secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

“We are delighted that the government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans. It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Though the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has acted today frankly none of this need have happened.

"We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service. They should never have been under attack in the first place.

“I pay tribute to every single one of our amazing members and the public beyond who worked so hard to make sure this was a battle we won.