Plans to change how goods vehicles and taxis can park in Lancaster city centre street

Lancashire County Council have proposed plans to change how goods vehicles and taxis can park in a Lancaster city centre street.

The county council propose to make a Traffic Regulation Order for Brock Street, Lancaster under Sections 1, 2 and 4 of and Part IV of Schedule 9 to the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, the effect of which will be to:

*Revoke the "Lancashire County Council (Brock Street, Lancaster, Lancaster City) (Part Revocation, Authorised Taxi Rank and Goods Vehicles Loading/Unloading Bay) Order 2012" insofar as it relates to Articles 3 and 4.

*Introduce a taxi stand between 6pm and midnight, and midnight and 6am in Brock Street, Lancaster, the north side, from a point 12 metres east of the centreline of Penny Street for distance of 31 metres in an easterly direction.

Brock Street, Lancaster.

*Introduce a goods vehicle loading bay Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm in Brock Street, Lancaster, the north side, from a point 12 metres east of the centreline of Penny Street for a distance of 31 metres in an easterly direction.

A copy of the draft Order and associated documents for proposing to make the Order may be inspected during normal office hours at the offices of Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ and at the offices of The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, County Hall, Fishergate, Preston PR1 8XJ, and on Lancashire County Councils Website

Any representations or objections (specifying the grounds on which they are made) relating to the proposal must be made in writing and should be sent to The Director of Law and Governance,

Lancashire County Council, P O Box 100, County Hall, Preston PR1 0LD or by e-mail to [email protected] quoting ref:LSG4\894.21215\AFR before October 23 2025.

Application to grant a premises licence:

Mark Jones of MRMU Co-op 18 Saville Row, London W1S 3PW, is applying for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect of Co-op Convenience store, Unit MC099, Grizedale, Lancaster University

Campus, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YU.

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on this application in writing to the Licensing Manager, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Hall, Marine Road,

Morecambe, LA4 5AF, or by email to: [email protected] by no later than October 10 2025.

The full application can be viewed at the above offices between 10.00am and 4.00pm Monday to Friday or at the Council’s website https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/

Application for a change to a goods vehicle operator’s licence:

Ipsum Power (OHL) Limited, Rochester House, Ackhurst Business Park, Foxhole Road, Chorley PR7 1NY is applying to add an operating centre to keep six goods vehicles and 0 trailer at the

Operating Centre at Unit 3, Bridgeside Industrial Park, Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9EU.

