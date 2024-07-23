Plans to build new Morecambe car showroom set to be given green light
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development, earmarked for the Mellishaw North Development Site, comprises the erection of four new buildings, accommodating 30 employment units, alongside a car showroom,
car wash and valeting buildings, together with construction of new access roads, parking, boundary enclosures, landscaping and associated infrastructure.
The site is located to the east of Lancaster Volkswagen car dealership and to the north of Mellishaw Lane.
A new access road to Golf Drive is proposed in addition to parking areas and a pumping station.
138 parking spaces are featured as part of the plans.
The new car showroom will house Automart plus two further car brands, while the units will provide 65,659 sqft of employment space.
The plans have been recommended for approval when they go in front of Lancaster City Council’s planning committee on July 29.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.