Plans submitted to turn vacant Carnforth shop into restaurant and takeaway

Plans have been revealed to turn a former furniture shop into a restaurant and takeaway.

Agents Design Solutions AP Ltd have applied for a change of use of former retail premises to a restaurant and hot food takeaway including replacement windows, signage and extraction flue.

The vacant furniture shop at 20, Hawk Street, Carnforth closed in February of this year.

A design and heritage statement said: “The site is located on the corner of Scotland Road & Hawk Street in Carnforth town centre and is within Carnforth Conservation Area.

"The premises has remained vacant for some time and exhibits signs of neglect.

"The black-painted timber windows and door are in a poor state of repair and detract from the character of the conservation area.

"The development proposal comprises:

*Change of use from retail to restaurant with ancillary takeaway.

*Internal layout changes to introduce a seating area, kitchen, and service counter.

*Shopfront refurbishment, replacing existing poor-quality windows and door with aluminium framed units.

*Installation of non-illuminated signage, subject to advertisement consent.

"The takeaway element is modest and secondary to the sit-down service.

"The application site is located on the southern end of a small row traditional terrace is not listed and currently not considered to form a positive contribution to the area or the conservation area.

"This proposal offers a well-considered and heritage-sensitive approach to reusing a vacant town centre property.”

A planning document said the hours of opening would be Monday to Friday, 4pm-midnight, Saturday 4pm to midnight, and Sunday/bank holiday 4pm to midnight.

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application for change of use.

View the application, planning reference number 25/00580/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions