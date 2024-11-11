Plans submitted to turn Lancaster church property into home for up to 10 people

Plans have been revealed to turn a parish house used by a Lancaster church to a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Roman Catholic Diocese have applied for a change of use of St Bernadette’s parish house at 120, Bowerham Road in Lancaster to a seven bed HMO, installation of replacement

doors/windows, conversion of garage to bicycle store and shed, removal of garage door, and partially block up with a wall and installation of new timber doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning documents, the building is currently vacant and was last used as accommodation for church guests.

A planning application has been submitted for Sr Bernadette's Parish House on Bowerham Road in Lancaster to be changed into a HMO (house of multiple occupation).

A design and access statement submitted by Alston + Donnelly Architecture Limited on behalf of the applicant said: “This application seeks approval for the change of use from Parish House (C3) to House Of Multiple Occupancy (SuiGeneris) and proposes a reconfiguration of the internal layout to create a 10-person HMO of seven beds and amendments to upgrade the thermal efficiency of the building.

"The garage will be converted into a bicycle store and shed. The garage door will be removed and partially blocked up with a wall finished in painted timber cladding. New timber doors will provide access inside.

“Internally, the building will be reconfigured to provide seven bedrooms with kitchen, dining, utility, living, and sanitary rooms appropriately sized and fitted to provide for up to 10 people living in multiple occupancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The enclosed link connected to the church will be locked off for security and privacy reasons.

"Windows to the front and rear do not overlook any neighbouring properties, nor are overlooked by others.

"There is space in the side yard for bin storage. Bicycle storage is provided within the existing garage which will be used as a bicycle store and shed.

"There is space for five cars within the existing parking and turning area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been demonstrated that the proposed development has minimal impact on the surrounding area whilst providing for housing need and making use of a vacant property, and therefore represents an appropriate redevelopment opportunity.

“It is therefore concluded that this application is worthy of support.”

The planning application is awaiting a decision.

To view the planning application number 24/01210/FUL visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions