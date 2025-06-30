Plans submitted to transform bowling greens in Heysham into multi-use games area

Plans have been revealed to turn unused bowling greens in Heysham into a multi-use games area for all ages.

Heysham Mossgate Community Sports and Community Centre have applied for a change of use of two bowling greens to a multi-use games area with surrounding fencing and floodlights.

A planning document said: “The planning application relates to two former crown greens off Townson Way, Heysham.

"The site forms part of Heysham Mossgate Community Sports and Community Centre.

"The Centre Committee intends to bring the land back into use through the erection of a multi-use games area (MUGA).

"The bowling greens have not been used since 2016.

"The bowling greens were previously subject to an application under 09/00776/FUL which permitted the relocation of two bowling greens from Douglas Park on Middleton Way to the land at Mossgate Sports and Community Centre in 2009.

"A Bowling Green Needs Assessment has found that there is a lack of local demand to justify the protection of the greens.

"It is an area of high supply and many other greens exist within an accessible distance.

"These greens can meet the needs of any potential future players.

"No negative impact to the sport will occur due to the greens being lost.

"There are benefits felt most keenly by children, teenagers and families offering them a broader choice of sports through the MUGA pitch.

"The value of the proposed MUGA pitch outweighs the loss of the former unused greens.”

Councillors have yet to decide on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00588/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions