Plans revealed to turn whole of historic Lancaster building into apartments
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council to convert the whole of the historic Telephone House building in Fenton Street into apartments.
Permission has already been granted to convert the first, second, third and fourth floors with a total of 20 flats.
It is believed the dentist surgery has closed while the Masjid-e-Noor mosque has relocated to Dallas Road in Lancaster.
In the latest proposal, Fenton Suites Ltd want to gain permission for the entire building to be changed from offices to apartments, with a total of 28 apartments proposed on the lower ground floor, upper ground floor, first floor, second floor, third floor and fourth floor.
The application includes studio accommodation, and this is partly in response to an enquiry for some of the building to be used for key worker accommodation for NHS
staff working at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary Hospital (RLI).
Whilst there is no contract in place with the NHS for this accommodation, the NHS have asked for a mix of units in the city centre, ranging from apartments to studios to provide somewhere for Nurses and Junior Doctors to live within a short walking distance of the RLI.
The proposed configuration of the building allows for a variety of accommodation including studios and apartments accommodating between two to five people.
The largest apartments can accommodate up to five people sharing one household, either as a family or as friends or co-workers in a house share arrangement.
The floor plans show rooms laid out as bedrooms, but in practice some bedrooms are likely to be used as home office or lounge.
The basement has permission to be converted into ancillary storage.
Other than the changes which are already approved in the application 21/00146/FUL, there would be minimal changes to the appearance of the building on Fenton Street.
The plans also consider a reduction in the glazed area of the windows to provide a more contemporary look and help reduce overheating and increase insulation.
No decision has yet been made by councillors on the application.
View the planning application number 24/00716/PAC at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning