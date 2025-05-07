Plans revealed to transform eyesore Morecambe alley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family business in Morecambe wants to transform an eyesore alley into a food court.

Johnny's Entertainments Ltd who own Pleasureland Amusements, Jump Rush Trampoline Park, Vista Italian Kitchen and Soul Bowl Bowling Alley, also own the former Woolworths

building, the alleyway next to it, and the former Hitchins building.

The alleyway between the two buildings has long been an eyesore in the town, with people referring to it as ‘pigeon’ alley and it being dirty and smelly.

The rear of the disused arcade.

Johnny’s Entertainments Ltd have applied to the council to demolish the dilapidated arcade between the former Hitchens and B&M stores and relocate two food trucks and site an additional truck.

In planning documents Johnny’s Entertainments (Tyneside) Ltd said the dilapidated arcade is in an unsafe condition and needs to be demolished.

The design and access statement said: “The arcade is located on Marine Road West, in Morecambe.

“The arcade building is in a disused state, and in poor condition with the roof structure remaining. The roof cladding has previously been removed.

The existing food trucks to be relocated to the alley.

“The building is sandwiched between two Art Deco buildings, popular in British coastal resorts of the 1930s and ‘40s – the former B&M (originally the Woolworths) building and former Hitchens (originally Littlewoods) building.

"The arcade is an eyesore on the surrounding buildings and area and is prone to vandalism.

“Once demolished, the food trucks will be relocated to the front section of the arcade facing on to Marine Road West, with one additional truck.

"Fencing is to be installed to secure the non-accessible areas.

“The impact of demolishing the disused arcade will remove an eyesore that negatively impacts the two significant unlisted buildings of note, as identified in the Conservation area appraisal, and restore them as an asset to Morecambe’s main coastal thoroughfare.

“The removal of the arcade will create a brighter, open aspect towards the two adjacent buildings, and relocation of the existing food trucks and the addition of another will enable the former Hitchens building, which the currently obscured to engage positively in its local context and bring back to life an unused area.

“Overall, the proposal will contribute to Morecambe’s rich history as a coastal town with attractive leisure, food and drink, and retail spaces along the main promenade.”

Johnny’s Entertainments Ltd have been contacted for comment.

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00489/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions