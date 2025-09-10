Three historic villages near Lancaster could have their conservation areas extended to protect their character.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over Kellet, Whittington, and Yealand Conyers and Redmayne are all earmarked for bigger conservation areas by Lancaster City Council.

Over Kellet’s conservation area was first designated in 1973, followed by the others in 1981. Today, the wider Lancaster district has 38 conservation areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city council cabinet is being recommended by officers to approve new draft conservation area appraisals for all three villages and proposed extensions. The villages currently have conservation area ‘assessments’, which are summaries, but new ‘appraisals’ have more detail and will carry more weight in planning.

Historic villages near Lancaster could have their conservation areas extended to protect their character.

According to a report prepared for the council, risks include some modern buildings which ‘tend to be uniform’ and do not suit local architecture, pressure on open spaces, the loss of traditional windows and doors, and fixtures such as satellite dishes.

The city council also hopes to update other conservation areas including those in Heysham, Lancaster’s Williamson Park, Greaves Road, Westfield War Memorial Village, Wennington and Gressingham.

The new council report highlights buildings, features and notable people in each village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over Kellet

Over Kellet.

Over Kellet has historic links to the Booker family, linked to the Booker literary prize. Other links include the early Quaker movement with George Fox and Robert Withers; and William Farrer, the editor of the Victoria History of the County of Lancashire books.

There is evidence of a gated village green from the 14th Century to provide protection during unrest;, and many 17th and 18th century houses have dated lintel stones and chamfered and mullioned windows.

The recommendations are to add Bay Croft Field, the Methodist cemetery, a field opposite the Old School House, and land between St Cuthbert’s Church and Kirk House Farm to the conservation area.

Whittington

Over Kellet has historic links to the Booker family, linked to the Booker literary prize.

The village is associated with the Rev William Carus Wilson, a former rector and founder of charity schools for girls. He established the Whittington School for Training Servants and Teachers in 1820.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also founded the Clergy Daughters’ School in Cowan Bridge which the Brontë sisters attended. He and the school are thought to have inspired Lowood and its headmaster, Mr Brocklehurst, from the book Jane Eyre.

Whittington is also associated with Thomas Green, who built the present Whittington Hall, was a former MP for Lancaster, High Sheriff of Lancashire and Constable of Lancaster Castle.

The village also has links with William Sturgeon, inventor of the electro-magnetic motor.

The recommendations here are to extend the conservation area east to include gardens off Main Street and to include an open area between Low Hall Farm and Main Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yealand Conyers and Redmayne

Yealand Redmayne has many traditional farm buildings and an ‘impressive cluster’ of 17th Century farmhouses.

Yealand Conyers has grand houses and churches associated with architects including George and Francis Webster, and Edward Graham Paley. It also has Leighton Hall.

There are links with the early Quaker movement and Richard Hubberthorne. Its early purpose-built Quaker meeting house dates from 1692, is Grade II* listed and the earliest in Lancashire.

Historic, industrial, religious and literary associations include the Gillows family, the Lancaster Rawlinson family, the Waithman family, John Kendrew, and authors Elizabeth Gaskell and Elfrida Vipont.

At Yealand Conyers and Redmayne, the recommendation is to add open land east of St John’s Church.