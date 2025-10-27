Plans have been unveiled to expand an ‘adults only’ holiday caravan park in a village near Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Near Moss Farm Caravan Park, Gulf Lane, Cockerham have applied for a change of use of agricultural land to site an additional 58 static caravan pitches with associated car park.

A planning statement relates to two developments to expand the small, family run business.at Near Moss Farm Caravan Park Gulf Lane, Cockerham, LA2 0ER which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Use of land for the siting of nine static/chalet caravan pitches for year round holiday purposes to replace the existing nine touring pitches.

Near Moss Farm, Cockerham has revealed plans to extend their 'Adults Only' caravan park. Photo: Google.

Proposed change of use of agricultural land to provide an extension to existing holiday caravan park to provide 58 static/chalet caravan pitches for year round use for holiday purposes, two EV charging points, three temporary sales pitches, temporary sales office with associated car park with this temporary layout to be replaced by an amenity area following the completion of the development.

The planning statement said: “Near Moss Farm Caravan Park was established around 2023 and has evolved to currently provide 63 touring caravan pitches, five CL touring pitches, three lodges (classed as static caravans) and 12 static caravans, with a fishing lake and amenity areas.

"The site also contains a toilet/shower block, an office and a visitor reception area.

“Phase One is within the existing park and will not result in an increase in caravan numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Phase Two development site is adjacent to the existing caravan park and will be served by the existing access arrangements.

“The proposed development incorporates a landscaped amenity area within Phase Two.”

The planning documents also said the existing caravan site contains a footpath network, fishing lake and amenity/dog exercise area which are unaffected by the development and will be retained.

The planning documents said: “The site operates as an ‘adults only’ caravan site therefore no children’s play areas are provided or proposed within the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development would result in economic benefits of tourism development in the area and the planning balance is tipped in favour of supporting expansion of existing small businesses in the rural area.”

Councillors have yet to decide on the application.

View planning application reference number 25/01038/FUL at https://planning.lancaster.gov.uk/online-applications/