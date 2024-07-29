Plans revealed to demolish 'old' Heysham supermarket and build new one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been revealed to tear down a supermarket in Heysham and replace it with a new ‘modular’ supermarket building to be constructed offsite.

Tesco Stores Ltd have applied for demolition of the existing retail store at 47, Heysham Road, Heysham and erection of a replacement retail store (class E), erection of boundary fencing, installation of external steps and alterations to car park.

The current use is a Tesco express convenience store with associated car parking and ATM.

In a design and access statement by S and SA Architects it said: “The proposed development in Heysham would provide a new modern design which is in keeping with the existing building appearance and aligns with the traditional aesthetic associated to Tesco Express Stores, as well as reworked and improved delivery and car parking facilities on site.

An artist's impression of how the new Tesco store could look.

"The existing building’s condition has deteriorated over time with the building reaching the end of its lifespan, due to the existing construction and lifecycle of the original modular construction.

“The external walls are suffering from warping, which has resulted in the existing curtain walling degrading posing a possible safety risk to anyone passing this elevation.

“Temporary boarding has been installed along the shopfront for the safety of customers and store staff, with the local council aware of the buildings current condition and possible safety risk.

“The existing timber flooring has rotted in places due to moisture build up within the subfloor and leaks from the store equipment, requiring regular maintenance inspections and replacement.

An artist's impression of how the new Tesco store could look.

“The scheme proposal is to remove the existing modular building from the site and install a new modular building, which allows for a quicker programme than a traditional built store, limiting closure time for residents and seasonal holidaymakers visiting Heysham's coastline.”

The design and access statement also said: “Externally, the site will be refreshed to compliment the new building and be enhanced to benefit the site operation. This refresh will include works such as resurfacing of the existing car park, new white lining to align with the rearranged parking bays, installation of EV parking facilities and new fencing around the site to match the existing.

“Internally, the general form and size of the unit is very similar to the existing.

“Good head heights allow the unit to feel spacious and for the natural light via the glazing to enter and create a pleasant and vibrant environment for both customers and staff.

The Tesco Express on Heysham Road in its current state.

“The existing site access and exit is directly off Heysham Road for the onsite car park and delivery solution, which is to be retained.

“It is proposed to have one disabled parking space, two electric charging bays and 11 standard car parking spaces.

“The lightweight construction of the new building naturally reduces embodied carbon of proposed building materials.

"PV Panels are proposed for the store as a renewable energy source, which will be in the roof.

South-west aerial view of the proposed building which shows the PV panels in the roof.

“In summary, the proposed development will be an improvement to the existing site with the implementation of a sympathetic yet modern new modular building, which together with the refreshment of the wider site is enhancing the local area for Heysham's residents and visitors to enjoy and use.”

The proposed opening times for the new supermarket would be 6am until midnight seven days a week including Sundays and bank holidays.

No decision has been made on the planning application.