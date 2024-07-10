Plans revealed to build new bird hide at popular nature reserve near Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nature reserve near Carnforth plans to demolish a bird hide and build a new one in its place.

RSPB Leighton Moss at Silverdale want to demolish the existing bird hide (which is perishing and at the end of its lifespan according to planning documents), and build a replacement bird hide with veranda, platform and access ramp.

Agents Roundwood Design Ltd, Bristol said on the planning application form: “The proposed build is a replacement Bird Hide on the site of RSPB's Leighton Moss 'Lower Hide'.

“The works include the demolition and removal of the existing hide.

“The new building will included a 1.8m-wide access ramp and will accommodate 28 people, similar to the existing Hide.

“Additions to the current Hide's footprint are a veranda at the entranceway and a restricted-access maintenance platform which wraps around the main building.

“Materials are primarily Timber, and metal roofing, doors and windows, and the footings are to be screw-piles.

“Metal roof and guttering along with high-quality Aluminium windows and doors will require very little maintenance and have an extremely long service life.

In a design and access statement, Round Wood Design said RSPB Leighton Moss is a popular nature reserve and bird habitat.

The current Hide has reached the end of its lifespan and will soon be unsafe.

The new building will be fully accessible and made using high quality materials and craftsmanship.

There is a very shallow 1:21 gradient walkway approaching the building; 1.8m-wide and therefore easy for wheelchair access, people walking next to each other, and passing each other.

Special attention has been given to the seating arrangement inside, and there is leg-room all along the hide, so wheelchair users as well as everyone else can sit at any window they choose.

The Hide will sit sympathetically in the nature reserve surroundings and require minimal maintenance.

The other additions are the walkway (currently a gravel path and therefore not wheelchair accessible) and a narrow walkway around the main building for maintenance access only.

Much of the building will be fabricated off-site, and site work will be coordinated with RSPB so as not to disturb nesting birds.

The bird hide will be of wood construction on stilts.

No decision has yet been made about the planning application.

View the planning application number 24/00624/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning