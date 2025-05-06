Plans revealed for ‘unique and high end’ cocktail bar in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been revealed for a ‘unique, upscale cocktail bar’ in Lancaster city centre.

The Cocktail Experience Ltd want to open a cocktail bar in the former St John’s Hospice shop at 52, Market Street, Lancaster.

They have applied to Lancaster City Council for a change of use from retail unit to a cocktail bar.

The applicant Tony Martinez (The Cocktail Experience Ltd – T/A Mono Loco – Cocktail Experience) said in planning documents: “This application seeks full planning permission for the change of use of 52 Market Street, a vacant ground-floor retail unit (Use Class E), to a cocktail bar known as Mono Loco.

A mock-up to give an idea of the style and layout of the venue.

"The proposed development includes internal alterations to create a bar area, booth and high-table seating, an accessible toilet, a small prep space, and a table service area.

“No external building work is proposed, but a new internal secondary entrance door will be installed to reduce noise transmission and protect nearby residential amenity.

“The venue is designed to operate sustainably, with energy-efficient systems, recycled interior materials, and a commitment to zero single-use plastics.”

“The proposed hours of operation are: Monday to Thursday 10am until 11pm; Friday to Saturday: 10am–midnight; and Sunday: 10am until 11pm.”

Planning documents also said Mono Loco will be the most sustainable cocktail bar in the region with use of reclaimed and recycled interior materials, zero single-use plastics policy, local suppliers and low carbon ingredients, 100% LED lighting and water-saving fixtures installed, locally sourced ingredients and commitment to green energy suppliers.

They also said there would be in-house made cocktail ingredients, zero waste cocktail methods and reusable bottles across the venue and use of sustainable glassware and non-breakable glassware.

A design and access statement said: “Mono Loco will breathe new life into 52 Market Street by introducing a unique, upscale cocktail bar, while respecting all the constraints and opportunities of its location.

“The theme of Mono Loco’s interior is ‘tropical jungle luxe’ blending lush tropical motifs with upscale finishes.

“A standout feature of the proposal by Mono Loco is the plan to offer Molecular Mixology masterclasses to the public and to host industry nights for local hospitality workers.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the proposal for a cocktail bar.

View the proposal under Planning reference number 25/00450/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions