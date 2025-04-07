Plans revealed for new McDonald’s restaurant in Morecambe town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fast food giant McDonald’s have applied for planning permission for a new restaurant in Morecambe town centre.

The site of what could be a new restaurant is in the former Frankie and Benny’s on Hilmore Way in Morecambe.

Planning application 25/00316/FUL is for erection of single storey extensions, external alterations including replacement doors and glazing, installation of plant and equipment,

demolition of existing bin store, creation of bin store corral area, erection of fencing, changes to car parking layout, landscaping, and associated works.

Lichfields said in the planning documents: “The proposals will bring this vacant building back into active use and provide a new McDonald’s restaurant in a highly accessible location.

"It will also result in economic benefits that will directly and indirectly support the local economy, including new employment opportunities and the generation of business rates.

The site comprises a vacant commercial unit and an area of car parking, along with areas of hard and soft landscaping.

The unit was originally built out as a drive-thru restaurant operated by Burger King and was subsequently converted to a Frankie and Benny’s restaurant, which closed in July 2020.

The unit has remained vacant since.

Plans to turn the former Frankie & Benny's in Morecambe into a Burger King drive-thru were shelved last September, 2024.

The planning document said: “Overall, the proposals will bring this long-term vacant unit back into active use and provide a new restaurant in a highly accessible location that fulfils a demand for McDonald’s in this area.

"It will also result in economic benefits that will directly and indirectly support the local economy, including new employment opportunities and the generation of business rates.”

The planning application is awaiting a decision.

View the application number 25/00316/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning