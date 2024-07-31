Plans for new Morecambe car showroom and car wash given thumbs up
The development, earmarked for the Mellishaw North Development Site, comprises the erection of four new buildings, accommodating 30 employment units, alongside a car showroom,
car wash and valeting buildings, together with construction of new access roads, parking, boundary enclosures, landscaping and associated infrastructure.
The site is located to the east of Lancaster Volkswagen car dealership and to the north of Mellishaw Lane.
A new access road to Golf Drive is proposed in addition to parking areas and a pumping station.
138 parking spaces are featured as part of the plans.
The new car showroom will house Automart plus two further car brands, while the units will provide 65,659 sqft of employment space.
The applicant is Mr Cox of Aston Cox Ltd.
The planning application was approved at the Lancaster City Council planning committee meeting on July 29.