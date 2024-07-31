Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new car showroom and four buildings with 30 employment units in Morecambe have been given the green light.

The development, earmarked for the Mellishaw North Development Site, comprises the erection of four new buildings, accommodating 30 employment units, alongside a car showroom,

car wash and valeting buildings, together with construction of new access roads, parking, boundary enclosures, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is located to the east of Lancaster Volkswagen car dealership and to the north of Mellishaw Lane.

Plans to build a new car showroom and car wash in Morecambe have been given the thumbs up.

A new access road to Golf Drive is proposed in addition to parking areas and a pumping station.

138 parking spaces are featured as part of the plans.

The new car showroom will house Automart plus two further car brands, while the units will provide 65,659 sqft of employment space.

The applicant is Mr Cox of Aston Cox Ltd.