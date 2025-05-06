Planned maintenance work at Heysham Power Stations brings big economic boost to Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two planned outages at the Heysham Power Stations have successfully concluded, bringing a significant economic boost to the local area.

The essential maintenance work, which has been underway since January, brought hundreds of extra workers to the area, supporting local businesses and ensuring the continued safe and efficient operation of the EDF-owned power stations.

Heysham is the only site in the UK to have two operating nuclear power stations (Heysham 1 and 2). Each station houses two Advanced Gas-Cooled Reactors (AGR).

On January 6 2025, Heysham 2 took one of its reactors offline for its 13th statutory outage.

Heysham 1 power station.

It is a statutory requirement to carry out one of these outages on each reactor every three years to enable the continued generation of zero-carbon electricity.

A statutory outage is essentially an MOT for the unit, allowing extensive work and inspections to be carried out that are only possible when the reactor is offline.

The outage has seen EDF invest £10.5 million into critical infrastructure improvements, enhancing the long-term reliability of power generation for homes and businesses in the local area and beyond.

Throughout the outage a 1,600-strong workforce, including more than 900 visiting workers has completed more than 15,000 pieces of work, including internal vessel inspections, gas circulator exchanges, electrical system maintenance, and a significant weld inspection program.

Heysham 2 power station.

The reactor successfully returned to service on Saturday May 3 2025 marking the end of the reactor’s 13th statutory outage, with planning and preparation for the station’s second reactor’s next major outage in early 2026, already underway.

James McGowan, strategic outage manager at Heysham 2 Power Station, said: “It’s great that this outage, which has been carefully planned over the past two years, not only ensures that the station continues running safely and reliably for the future, but also brings a real boost to the area.

“The hundreds of extra contractors that were brought in have stayed in local hotels and B&Bs, dined at local restaurants and used public transport, proving that our investment in the station also brings great benefits to the local community.”

Joe Ruddock, general manager at the Toll House Inn, in Lancaster, said: “We get a lot of stays from EDF when the outages are on. This financial year we provided around 300 room nights to outage workers, which equates to around 4% of our total rooms revenue and makes EDF our biggest customer this year.”

At the end of last year, it was announced that the generating lives for both Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 power stations had been extended. Heysham 1, by one year to 2027 and Heysham 2, by two years to 2030.