Pizza bar is next in line for refurb at Lancaster store after launch of bigger clothing department

The George clothes section in Asda Lancaster has reopened after expansion into the former B&Q space at the store.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

With the expansion Asda Lancaster will be selling more men’s, women’s and children’s clothes and a new fitting room will be opened soon.

A spokesman for Asda said: “The work underway at Asda Lancaster will see an expansion of our George offering in-store, in the space previously occupied by the B&Q concession.

"We’ll be providing additional bays that will be increasing our men's, ladies and kids offering and a new fitting room will be opened.“The expansion is part of wider improvement work being completed at the store, including internal and external redecoration, a refresh in the toilets and an improved ‘look and feel’ of the counters.

The George clothes department at Asda Lancaster which has expanded into the space previously occupied by the B&Q concession. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The George clothes department at Asda Lancaster which has expanded into the space previously occupied by the B&Q concession. Picture by Debbie Butler.
"We will also be undertaking improvement works in the car park in the coming months.”

The Takeway Pizza counter is currently undergoing improvement and Asda have not said when it will be reopening.

The new fitting rooms in the George department at Asda Lancaster are still being constructed. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The new fitting rooms in the George department at Asda Lancaster are still being constructed. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The Takeaway pizza counter at Asda Lancaster is undergoing improvements and is currently closed and screened off. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The Takeaway pizza counter at Asda Lancaster is undergoing improvements and is currently closed and screened off. Picture by Debbie Butler.
