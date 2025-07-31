In 1975, Ludus was the UK’s first professional dance company to coin the phrase Dance in Education and since then has inspired thousands of children and adults.

Among them was chief executive, Rebecca Reoch, who remembers when Ludus performed at her school, Lancaster Girls Grammar.

“There’s something very beautiful about how the arts can help people learn something new,” said Rebecca.

It is believed that Ludus was the first company to take issue-based work into dance for children and young people.

Among subjects tackled in the early days were teenage pregnancy, domestic violence and nuclear power.

And power is the theme of Ludus’s anniversary year as it explores what power means to us in 2025.

An intergenerational performance featuring people who have danced with Ludus over the past 50 years, as well as those children and young people they currently work with, will be

performed in October at The Dukes.

Ludus was initiated by Lesley Hutchison for a project during her post graduate arts education course and together with other artists, a summer touring show was created for Lancashire villages in 1975.

“Our aim was to introduce movement and dance to the community at large bringing dance, other than ballet, and movement into spaces and places other than theatres and to create non verbal powerful stories relevant to the people in our community, their ages, situations, preoccupations and issues of the time,” Lesley explained.

Their first professional show was Rosie and the King Who Wanted Everything, produced for children with special educational needs, who, at that time, weren’t taught in mainstream schools.

The name Ludus came from a Latin word with multiple meanings including play, game, sport or training and can also refer to a playful kind of love.

Originally based in Rhodes House in St Leonardgate, Ludus moved to what is now known as Owen House in Thurnham Street before settling in the Assembly Rooms until funding cutbacks forced a move to its current base in The Storey.

And although Ludus is now a much more slimmed down company which no longer tours, it is still providing dance opportunities for children and young people as a charity.

It runs weekly dance classes and works with schools, most recently on the subject of power, and during the Covid pandemic visited 40 schools, using dance to help children share their

experiences.

In the past year, more than 800 children and young people have taken part in Ludus dance sessions with some performing at Light Up Lancaster.

They’ve also delivered a Solar programme at Morecambe Bay Primary School and organised creative holiday activities for young people.

And with 2025 being such a milestone year for the company, Ludus are appealing for anyone ever associated with them or who’s ever attended their dance classes to contact them with their memories at https://ludusdance.org/

Rachel said: “A lot of people who’ve come to Ludus over the years see themselves as part of Ludus and are so proud of it.”

Among them is early Ludus member, Chris Thomson who’s not surprised that the company has lasted so long.

“Despite great changes in funding, the passion is still there and the absolute commitment to the community in and around Lancaster and to children and young people.”

1 . Ludus dance company 50th anniversary Original Ludus company member, Chris Thomson at a schools workshop in 1983. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Ludus dance company 50th anniversary An early Ludus staff photo with Sian Williams, Bernie Warren, Michael Merwitzer, Pete Johnson, Brendan Kearney. Gil Graystone, Joan Ewert, Wendy Houston, Lesley Hutchison, Chris Thomson. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Ludus dance company 50th anniversary A 1980 Ludus performance of Power with dancers Brendan Kearney, Sian Williams and Gil Graystone. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Ludus dance company 50th anniversary Dancer Rebecca Callow at a Ludus performance during Light Up Lancaster in 2024. Photo by Robin Zahler. Photo: ZAHLER ROBIN Photo Sales