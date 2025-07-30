Pictures show work getting under way on new Morecambe McDonald's

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:41 BST
Fencing has been put up around the former Frankie and Benny’s in Morecambe for fast food chain McDonald’s who are opening a restaurant there.

The metal fencing surrounds the site and big blue storage containers are stacked behind the fencing ready for work to start.

McDonald’s proposals for the site in Hilmore Way in Morecambe were given the go-ahead by city councillors in May.

The site is currently empty after Frankie and Benny’s closed in July 2020.

Plans to turn it into a Burger King drive-thru were shelved last September.

McDonald’s will extend and alter the existing building, as well as installing outdoor seating areas and footways.

Lichfields, on behalf of McDonald’s, said in the original planning documents: “The proposals will bring this vacant building back into active use and provide a new McDonald’s restaurant in a highly accessible location.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the Morecambe town centre restaurant was still in the very early stages but added: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and are currently exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area.”

