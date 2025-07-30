The metal fencing surrounds the site and big blue storage containers are stacked behind the fencing ready for work to start.

McDonald’s proposals for the site in Hilmore Way in Morecambe were given the go-ahead by city councillors in May.

The site is currently empty after Frankie and Benny’s closed in July 2020.

Plans to turn it into a Burger King drive-thru were shelved last September.

McDonald’s will extend and alter the existing building, as well as installing outdoor seating areas and footways.

Lichfields, on behalf of McDonald’s, said in the original planning documents: “The proposals will bring this vacant building back into active use and provide a new McDonald’s restaurant in a highly accessible location.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the Morecambe town centre restaurant was still in the very early stages but added: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and are currently exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area.”

