Pictures show squalid state Morecambe woman’s pets were living in when seized by RSPCA

A woman from Morecambe has been given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified from keeping animals for a decade after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to her seven pets and failing to meet their needs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte Kenny, 38, of Queen Street, Morecambe, formerly of Finney Park Drive in Lea, was prosecuted by the RSPCA after the charity’s officers found the animals living in ‘disarray’ at the squalid property, with animal faeces and piles of rubbish strewn throughout.

Three underweight dogs, who a vet said had received inadequate nutrition for several weeks, were among the animals living at the house.

At a sentencing hearing on October 20, Blackburn Magistrates Court heard how the RSPCA had received information in January this year about a severely emaciated bull type dog called Merlin, which belonged to Kenny, who had been taken to a vet in a collapsed state some weeks earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house where the animals lived was in a squalid condition with urine, faeces and empty cans of dog food strewn on the floor. Pictures from the RSPCA.

The dog was suffering from severe diarrhoea and had to be put to sleep.

During the initial attempts to meet Kenny a cat and two dogs in poor bodily condition - a female rottweiler called Daisy and a male Northern Inuit type dog called Harou - were seen from outside the property living amongst rubbish.

Notices were left for Kenny to urgently contact the RSPCA to discuss the situation but to no avail.

Veterinary advice was sought and on February 6 a warrant was executed by the police.

Rubbish, faeces and urine was on the floor of the property in which the dogs and cats lived in. Picture from the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four cats were found inside and seized by officers after a vet confirmed they were suffering because of the living conditions.

Daisy and Harou were later removed from another address, although both dogs had been living at Finney Park Drive.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix, who assisted with the warrant, said: “The conservatory looked like a room where dogs lived, it smelt of dogs, the couches had been ripped and they were full of dog hair and there were piles of empty cans of dog food, some of which had been chewed up.

“There was a strong smell of faeces and ammonia, the floor was damp and faeces could be seen. The lounge area looked in disarray, there were animal faeces on the floor that looked old, smashed pottery pieces, various other hazards and empty chewed up pouches of cat food.

Empty cans of dog food, rubbish, urine and faeces littered the floors of the property where the dogs and cats lived. Picture from RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the kitchen there were empty animal food bowls, more faeces and rubbish all over the floor, again the smell of ammonia was overpowering and the floor was damp. There was a mop bucket by the front door containing stagnant water. The ceiling above the sink had caved in so the water was inaccessible.

“The upstairs painted a similar picture, piles of faeces, some trodden into the carpets, mess and clutter, old dirty food bowls. The toilets were full to the brim with human faeces. The main bedroom you could hardly move in for junk, empty animal tins and rubbish."

The rescued dogs were severely underweight -Daisy’s hip bones, ribs and spine were visibly protruding and she had long overgrown nails, scabby ears and an unkempt coat.

She smelt of urine and her eyes appeared to be sticky and possibly infected. Harou was also in thin bodily condition.

A couch was totally ripped and there was urine, faeces and rubbish on the floor. Picture from the RSPCA.

Although his coat was thick and fluffy, his spine and ribs could easily be felt and his legs and feet were tinged with urine stains.

A vet from the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital who examined all the animals on February 6 said the dogs were both visibly underweight and any reasonable person should have sought advice and treatment.

With proper feeding in RSPCA care, both dogs made good weight gains in the weeks that followed and the vet said it was her opinion that their original weight loss was a result of inadequate nutrition for between three and four weeks, possibly longer.

Kenny had previously ignored warning notices from the RSPCA about the condition of the dogs and their living environment and had declined offers of help to reduce the number of animals she had.

In mitigation the court was told she had been working as many hours as she could and had let the care of her pets slip as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her personal situation had since improved and she had expressed remorse for what had happened and apologised.

A male Northern Inuit type dog called Harou was in poor condition. Picture from the RSPCA.

As well as the ban on keeping animals she was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community work.

All the animals were signed over to the RSPCA during the course of the investigation.

They were cared for by the charity’s Southport, Ormskirk & District and Preston & District branches and have since been rehomed.

Speaking after the conclusion of the court case, deputy chief inspector Susan Micallef, said: “This was a particularly upsetting case to investigate, and the situation could have been avoided had the owner followed the advice and guidance that had been given by the RSPCA previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The animals were living in totally unacceptable conditions and the care they were receiving fell woefully short.