Pictures show rescue team up to their waists in quicksand as they train in Morecambe Bay
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:23 BST
A Morecambe Bay Search and Rescue team have been doing quicksand training in the bay.
A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Great effort by our guys in some horrible sand.
“BSAR have been rescuing people and animals from the clutches of the bay for over twenty years, we have the very best kit for the job and well rehearsed technique.
“If you see someone in difficulty around our coast, do not hesitate dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
