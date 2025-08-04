Lancaster City Council – parks and open spaces posted on their Facebook page: “We're excited to see the progress on the double zip wire at Greaves Park, Lancaster, coming along!”

Friends of Greaves Park said on their Facebook page: “Aren’t they looking fab? As soon as we know when the new zip wires will be ready to play on, we’ll let you know.

“Thank you to Lancaster City Council parks team for all your work on this project.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council who are doing the work said: ‘We’d like to inform the community about tree removal work scheduled in the park as part of preparations for an exciting new addition—a double zip line attraction designed to enhance outdoor recreation for all ages.

“Tree removal has been carefully planned and will be limited to only what is necessary to safely and responsibly complete the installation.

“Specifically, trees will be removed to ensure a clear and safe path for zip line riders and create space for the launch and landing platforms.

“We understand the importance of maintaining the park’s natural beauty.

“As part of this commitment, three new trees will be planted for every one removed, helping to preserve and enrich the park’s green space for the future.”

1 . Zip wire making progress A zip wire being installed in Greaves Park is making progress. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Zip wire making progress A zip wire being installed in Greaves Park is making progress. Photo: submit Photo Sales