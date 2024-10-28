Pictures show 'difficult' rescue of sheep stuck in quicksand in Morecambe Bay

The callout was on Friday, (October 25) with a report of a single sheep stuck in a large patch of quicksand on the bay being passed to BSAR deputy station officer ( and large animal lead for the team) Helen Clark.

A spokesman for Bay Search and Rescue said: “Several attempts were made to contact local farmers known to have sheep grazing on the Marsh, but no immediate response.

“The decision was made to page the team and also launch the teams amphibious rescue vehicle The Sherp from the The Bob-In Cafe Arnside.

“Mobile 1 and Mobile 2 were also on route from Milnthorpe and Flookburgh, all first response vehicles from BSAR carry a full complement of quicksand rescue equipment in preparation for an event just like this, as there were two animals stuck several hundred metres apart not just one.

“The crews from Grange and Flookburgh got to work on the animal that had been initially reported, and the Sherp crew came across the other stricken animal just behind the viaduct at Arnside on their way the the job and went to work on her.

“Both animals had clearly been stuck for several hours, as the sand had set like concrete around them, but here’s what makes these rescues difficult, whilst the animals legs are encased in concrete like sand the entire area around them is too soft to safely walk on.

"BSAR have a number of inflatable air pathways which allow them to spread our body weight out whilst pumping water in around their legs to release the pressure and grip its formed.

“Just as the siren went to announce the incoming tide the animals were released from the sands and carried back to safety and into the hands of Steve the farmer who had learnt of the incident.

“A great result and a great bit of team work, well done team, these animals looked very pitiful and helpless until we arrived, but soon regained the strength to walk again once lifted out.”