It was decided by Lancaster BID to hold Lancaster Day on June 12 because back in 1193 that was when the official Charter was signed.

There was a packed schedule of events for the Day.

*Lancaster Priory was flying the Lancaster Flag all day.

*Historia Normannis re-enactment society attended and there was a well armoured squire, a period freeman, a prioress and noblewoman wandering the streets of Lancaster all through the day.

*Town Criers read Lancaster’s special cry for the day.

*At the city museum, the 1193 Charter was on display accompanied by staff from Lancashire Archives who explained more about the charter and what documents from Lancaster the archives hold.

*The Judges’ Lodgings, the city’s oldest town house, brought the stories of Lancaster to life for everyone.

*At the police museum at the castle, you could learn about some of Lancaster’s pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history.

*At Lancaster Priory, you could learn about the font on which medieval warriors sharpened their swords and the gravestone for a crusader’s heart.

*All day there were free walks, talks and tours across many of the city’s heritage organisations.

The day closed with the priory bell ringers ringing a Quarter Peal.

Lancaster Day was sponsored by Westmorland Homecare.

Lancaster Day Honorary Alderman Joyce Taylor with the first Lancaster charter in Lancaster City Museum on the inaugural Lancaster Day on June 12. Joyce was Mayor of Lancaster in 1993 when she presented the Freedom of the City to the Prince of Wales (now the King) on her birthday as part of the charter's 800th anniversary celebrations. With Joyce are her son John and Carolyn Dalton, museum development manager.

