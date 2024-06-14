It was decided by Lancaster BID to hold Lancaster Day on June 12 because back in 1193 that was when the official Charter was signed.
There was a packed schedule of events for the Day.
*Lancaster Priory was flying the Lancaster Flag all day.
*Historia Normannis re-enactment society attended and there was a well armoured squire, a period freeman, a prioress and noblewoman wandering the streets of Lancaster all through the day.
*Town Criers read Lancaster’s special cry for the day.
*At the city museum, the 1193 Charter was on display accompanied by staff from Lancashire Archives who explained more about the charter and what documents from Lancaster the archives hold.
*The Judges’ Lodgings, the city’s oldest town house, brought the stories of Lancaster to life for everyone.
*At the police museum at the castle, you could learn about some of Lancaster’s pivotal moments across Lancashire Constabulary’s history.
*At Lancaster Priory, you could learn about the font on which medieval warriors sharpened their swords and the gravestone for a crusader’s heart.
*All day there were free walks, talks and tours across many of the city’s heritage organisations.
The day closed with the priory bell ringers ringing a Quarter Peal.
Lancaster Day was sponsored by Westmorland Homecare.