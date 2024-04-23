Pictures show burnt out tractor after fire in Heysham

A woman is appealing for information after she says a tractor was set on fire on her parent’s driveway in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:54 BST

Jade Newsham said: “To the person who set fire to a tractor on my parents driveway, I hope you’re happy with yourself!

"Not only did you destroy the tractor but you’ve severely damaged my parents property and my dad’s car!

"As well as that you’ve also caused a fracture in the gas pipe which filled the house with gas which could have ended a different way.

"If anyone heard or saw anything on April 20 between 4am and 4.30am at Cumberland View road, Heysham (across from the Cumberland view pub) please let me know.”

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a vehicle fire at the side of a house on Cumberland View Road, Heysham at 4.23am on April 20.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.

A woman says a tractor was set on fire on her parent's driveway in Heysham.

A woman says a tractor was set on fire on her parent's driveway in Heysham. Photo: submit

The burnt out tractor on a driveway in Heysham.

The burnt out tractor on a driveway in Heysham. Photo: submit

A car near the tractor that was burnt out was also damaged by the heat and flames.

A car near the tractor that was burnt out was also damaged by the heat and flames. Photo: submit

A tyre on the tractor was totally damaged in the fire.

A tyre on the tractor was totally damaged in the fire. Photo: submit

