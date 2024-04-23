Pictures show burnt out tractor after fire in Heysham

Jade Newsham said: “To the person who set fire to a tractor on my parents driveway, I hope you’re happy with yourself!

"Not only did you destroy the tractor but you’ve severely damaged my parents property and my dad’s car!

"As well as that you’ve also caused a fracture in the gas pipe which filled the house with gas which could have ended a different way.

"If anyone heard or saw anything on April 20 between 4am and 4.30am at Cumberland View road, Heysham (across from the Cumberland view pub) please let me know.”

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a vehicle fire at the side of a house on Cumberland View Road, Heysham at 4.23am on April 20.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and thirty minutes.

