Pictures of stunning Lancaster holiday home where you can meet farm animals named Best in North West England

The couple, from Cockerham, scooped gold in the Best in North West England category for their rural retreat, Curlew Corner, which previously won bronze in the same category in 2023.

The Sykes Gems Awards 2024, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw thousands of entries from across the UK and Ireland – with Curlew Corner beating off tough competition to

take home the trophy.

The property first became available to holidaymakers in 2022 and has taken more than 55 bookings so far this year.

Diane and Raymond, who both work full-time on the farm adjoining Curlew Corner, first got into holiday letting to share their corner of the world with holidaymakers after being inspired by their love of Cockerham and the surrounding countryside.

Visitors to Curlew Corner can get a feel for farm life, including meeting the resident alpacas, pygmy goats, chickens and ducks, while the local brewery, Farm Yard Brew Co, is just a short walk away.

The couple have also committed to making Curlew Corner as sustainable as possible, with the property – and the farm – being powered by two wind turbines since 2012.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aim to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and Managing Director James Shaw, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

All holiday homes were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside photos, occupancy figures and property amenities.

This year, there were 31 categories, including Best Luxury Property, Best Renovation and Best for Pet Friendly Breaks, with Best for Activities and Best for Sustainability two new categories introduced in 2024.

The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Curlew Corner, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Curlew Corner owner, Diane Kellet, said: “We’ve worked hard over the last two years to make our holiday let a success, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have won gold – especially after our bronze award last year.

“We constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this really does mean a lot. The idea for Curlew Corner’s design first came to us while we were staying in a log cabin for our silver wedding anniversary, and after deciding to pursue holiday letting, we’ve never looked back!

“Though it’s taken a lot of dedication, we couldn’t imagine life any other way – and our favourite part of the job has to be meeting all our guests .”

James Shaw, managing director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “It has been brilliant to see so many fantastic properties recognised in this year’s Sykes Gems Awards.

“We know how hard our owners work to ensure their properties remain at a high standard year-round and it is great to be able to reward their efforts.

"While it was difficult to choose winners after receiving so many wonderful entries, Curlew Corner was a clear front runner that delivers unforgettable breaks for guests.

“Staycations continue to be popular amongst Brits and with the average turnover of a UK holiday let reaching £24,500 in 2023, others with a second home in Lancashire might be tempted to turn their hand to holiday letting!”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/