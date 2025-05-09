Pictures of 'horrible pile of tyres' dumped at Heysham allotment site which have been blight for years

Four Seasons Allotments posted on Facebook: “It’s taken an incredible amount of work and persistence but the horrible pile of tyres that were dumped on our site have finally gone!

"543 car tyres and four tractor tyres! Thank you so much to the man from AC Tyres who has worked tirelessly in 20°C heat this morning to get them all loaded onto the wagon to take away.

"They have been a blight on our site for years and prevented us letting the plot out where they were located.

"Slowly but surely we are turning the site around!”

Four Seasons Allotments is a community run allotment site based in Heysham.

For more information follow their Facebook page at Four Seasons Allotments.

1 . Tyres dumped at allotments Hundreds of tyres dumped at allotments in Heysham have been removed. Photo: Four Seasons Allotments

2 . Tyres dumped at allotments The hundreds of tyres removed from allotments in Heysham filled a large HGV. Photo: Four Seasons Allotments

3 . Tyres dumped at allotments Hundreds of tyres loaded into a HGV to be removed from allotments in Heysham. Photo: Four Seasons Allotments

4 . Tyres dumped at allotments Hundreds of tyres dumped at allotments in Heysham almost filled a HGV used to take them away from the site. Photo: Four Seasons Allotments