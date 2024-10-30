But, if you just can't wait, here's a taste of what's to come. Hot food, street food, traditional food, innovative food, cold food, and I-shouldn't-but-I-can't-resist food will all be available throughout the weekend, as well as soft drinks, hot drinks, spirits, wines, and beers.

As you make your way through the market, you'll stumble upon entertainment for kids and adults, including live music.

And, for those of you who are organised enough to be buying Christmas presents in November, there will be all kinds of handmade treats and gifts to buy for your nearest made by exceedingly skilled craftspeople.

There'll be tonnes of seating around too, so you can kick back and take in the seasonal atmosphere.

Beer in hand, of course.

The Christmas Markets are welcoming fabulous producers and suppliers from the North West, showcasing their gifts, crafts, drinks and food.

The market is open on Friday, November 22, 3pm-9pm, Saturday, November 23, 12pm-9pm and ﻿Sunday, November 24, 12pm-6pm.

Kids' activities including face painting and a rumoured visit from Father Christmas and friends.

Live music throughout.

The Tap & Still bar is serving 12pm-10pm each day of the event.

Lancaster Christmas Market attracts thousands of visitors each year, with the aim to spread the Christmas cheer, boasting local produce and creative, crafty businesses.

